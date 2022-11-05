What we didn’t know
I attended a free showing of ‘2000 Mules’ at the Keystone theater on October 27 along with 150+ residents of Bradford County who already knew what happened in the 2020 presidential election, but to those of you who think it was “the most secure election” you need to know about the ballot irregularities that occurred in the state of Pa. The movie showed in Philadelphia alone over 1,100 “Mules” were used to traffic ballots through the numerous drop boxes throughout the city. The term “mule” is used to describe a person who dropped off multiple illegal ballots on average to 5 drop boxes that were funded by Mark Zuckerberg. Needless to say, I was shocked to see the level of corruption that occurred in the five states that actual surveillance data was provided in the movie. I wondered how did this happen in Pa?
