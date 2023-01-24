Birds can be a beautiful reminder
Here in Bradford County, the days have seemed to be greyer than I remember of previous years. The Algonquin (first people of the Northeast) described each Moon phase by what occurred in Nature. Therefore, we are now in January the month of the Sun-Has-Not-Strength-To-Thaw Moon. The ground has been frozen but there is the yucky, messy, wet layer on top that has frozen and thawed again and again much to our consternation. Nature does what it needs to do, allowing all the moisture time to soak in to the earth before becoming firm again if only for a few days. Just when I feel that I have had enough of January’s constant wetness and greyness, the bright red Cardinals return to the hedgerow followed by the stained-glass blues of the Jays. Their feathers keep them warm and shed the wet for them but they also remind me to be thankful for everything; even the yucky, messy, wet stuff.
