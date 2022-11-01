Vote Republican on November 8
If you are as I am, concerned about high gasoline prices, high home heating and utility costs, and increasing food costs and taxes; if bringing our jobs back to the U.S., reducing crime, protecting family values, and protecting our constitutionally guaranteed liberties and freedoms are important to you, then vote for our Republican candidates on November 8th. Vote for Dr. Oz for Senate, Doug Mastriano for Governor along with Carrie Delrosso for Lt. Governor, Dan Meuser for US Congress, Tina Pickett for 110th District PA State Representative, and Clint Owlett for 68th District PA State Representative.
