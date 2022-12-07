Everybody love everybody

I feel compelled to write to our neighbors in your paper’s reach. If the past elections were any indication of a change in the mindset of the electorate, then there is hope for our democracy. The spread of hate, lies, misinformation, bigotry, division, and intolerance is directly against what this country stands for. We all go through life with the expectation of equity and fairness, but how do we explain the hatred towards each other just because we are different? Isn’t that what freedom is all about? Or are we to bend to the will of bullies and bigots who hold public office? I for one did not vote to give up my freedom, on the contrary I swore to protect it.