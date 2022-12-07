I feel compelled to write to our neighbors in your paper’s reach. If the past elections were any indication of a change in the mindset of the electorate, then there is hope for our democracy. The spread of hate, lies, misinformation, bigotry, division, and intolerance is directly against what this country stands for. We all go through life with the expectation of equity and fairness, but how do we explain the hatred towards each other just because we are different? Isn’t that what freedom is all about? Or are we to bend to the will of bullies and bigots who hold public office? I for one did not vote to give up my freedom, on the contrary I swore to protect it.
The extreme right of this country, and those moderates who go along with it, profess to be “Christians” with Christian conservative values. This is laughable, since when did Christ teach not to accept each and every one of us the way we are, and to love and respect each other. I saw a sign that said “you can not vote for a democrat if you are Christian.” Whatever your faith belief, no one should hide behind religious teachings to affect politics. If religious doctrines are going to be the basis for political policy and laws, then remove the separation of church and state, and start taxing the religious organizations like we all are. The republican party would like us to believe that if we don’t bend to their convenient profession of faith, that we can not be good Americans.
Our country was formed by immigrants. We don’t have to go to Europe, Africa, Asia, etc. to enjoy the cuisine and culture of these countries. Could you imagine not being able to express ourselves or pursue our dreams, to be told what to think or say, don’t take these freedoms for granted. We are a melting pot of peoples. Could we please stop looking down our noses at those who are looking for a better life of freedom as all of our forebears did. Embrace understanding, tolerance and for God’s sake, stop hating others for their difference of opinions, and different cultures.
Let us all have a wonderful holiday season and learn to love each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.