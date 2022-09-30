Retirees Also Need a Raise!
Inflation has been a major issue for Pennsylvania workers as their paychecks are unable to keep up with the rising cost of living. A few state legislators have offered several solutions, including sending checks to residents, increasing the minimum wage and other fiscal remedies without corresponding action.
This inflationary-driven pain for so many brought to mind the plight of retired Pennsylvania state and school employees. They have not received a cost of living adjustment (COLA) since 2002. Inflation over that span of years has reduced the purchasing power of their pensions by 50 percent.
Many of these retirees are in their 70s and 80s and older. The average monthly pension check for a school district employee who retired in 1990 is about $1,075 per month. For someone who retired five years earlier, it is $585 per month. Even with monthly Social Security payments, who can live on that? Yes, Social Security recipients do receive COLAs, but the annual increase usually is offset by an increase In the Medicare premium deduction.
Pennsylvania’s 253 state legislators approved an automatic pay raise for themselves
in 1995. No vote is needed to approve future raises. At the end of 2021, their COLA increase was 5.6 percent. The resulting pay hike for rank and file legislators was $5,097. It is likely to be even higher for this year. According to a Caucus/LNP analysis, reported in LancasterOnline in mid-August, “By the end of the summer, legislators are set to get at least an $8,300 salary boost that comes without any lawmaker being required to vote on it.”
According to the PA School Employees Retirement System, there were ten COLAs approved between 1967 and 2002 and none since. Isn’t it about time for our well paid legislators to approve a COLA for retired state and school employees?
