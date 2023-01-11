Great media sources outside of mainstream
There are many good publications and outlets that can better inform than “mainstream” outlets such as legacy news programs or cable news pundits from ABC, CBS, FOX or CNN. These outlets may have good basic content, but other outlets can have more benefit for the time/money spent, and more specialized outlets can be more informative. Perhaps the most important rule is to diversify your sources and not depend on one outlet.
For international news that gives an outsider’s view, the BBC and CBC have generally good non-partisan information. Bellingcat is a fact finding OSINT outlet that often publishes their methods and sources. Foreign Affairs is a renowned magazine that covers international issues and in-depth perspectives.
For a national perspective, there are several good daily and weekly podcasts that can help you understand the world and national events better. NPR’s “All Things Considered” and “Throughline”, and American Public Media’s “Marketplace” and “Reveal” podcasts are well regarded and great for understanding daily events as well as trends that give context to ‘how we got here’ or ’where we’re going’. Propublica has won many awards for its niche stories that have broader societal and national impact. The American Prospect is another magazine with informative stories that explain national trends from a populist perspective. If you do only have time/effort to watch any news, PBS’s “Nightly News Hour” program and “Frontline” documentaries are probably the best and most balanced option.
For more local news, Spotlight PA is a great outlet for state-wide information, not to mention our great local county newspapers of which there are several.
All these outlets are non-profit and available for free or offer several free articles each month.
