Historical cemetery deserves better
Traveling the road in Bradford County you never know what will present itself to you. Depending on the season it can mostly be wildlife sightings but once in a while something appears that really affects you. As I think back this started last Fall and has progressed to a point that I cannot remain silent about it anymore. On Rt. 6 between Luthers Mill and Burlington and Sugar Creek there resides the Campbell Cemetery. This cemetery was established in 1813 with the burial of James Campbell. Mr. Campbell was born on November 1, 1734 in Blandfield, Mass. At the age of 42 he enlisted and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. with the Hampshire Co., Mass Militia, marched to Ticonderoga to help reinforce the Continental Army. He was given 1,000 acres in Burlington Township Bradford County for his revolutionary service in lieu of payment for service. The cemetery is on this acreage. His son David born July 11, 1767 enlisted on Jan. 1, 1782 as a PVT and served in Capt. Pearseys Co. until Dec 31, 1782 in Col. Willetts Regiment. A pension was received due to an expedition to Oswego when one foot was frozen, causing permanent lameness. Father and son each a Revolutionary War Veteran, are interred in the Campbell Cemetery. The cemetery has over the years been cared for by relatives, Eagle Scout projects and a dedicated volunteer who mows and replaces the flags whenever the local groundhogs persist in taking them for their dens. But now this hallowed ground is being invaded, surrounded and held captive by a massive grouping of motor-cross roads, leaving just this hump enclosed by swirls of dirt roads. I am deeply saddened and affronted by the disrespect directed to these Veterans at the Campbell Cemetery.
