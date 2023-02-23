Supporting Trump
In a recent LTE, the author harangued supporters of President Donald J. Trump. A true leader, who isn’t perfect, but, did more for our country than any President in modern history while fighting all the bogus dirty political tricks and lies of the deep state and the DNC controlled media, ever used against a candidate or President. We had energy security/independence, border security, our enemies feared us, our allies trusted us, low inflation. I could go on and then point out how Biden destroyed all the good things by reversing everything President trump accomplished and what did we get; Historical inflation, historic high energy costs, historical incompetence, historical fear, historical propaganda, historical suppression of freedoms, historic illegal drug infestation, to name just a few.
