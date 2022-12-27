Get your FTB at the Towanda YMCA
I’ve been a regular attendee at Silver Sneakers (4 years) and Yoga (3 ½ years), and find these programs invaluable to maintain attributes critical to senior citizens. So, what is FTB? Flexibility, Toning, and Balance are keys to maintaining oneself in order to continue a higher functioning lifestyle.
Silver Sneakers utilizes various motions, both seated and standing, to promote joint flexibility. Some motions use light weights (generally 1 to 4 lbs) to help with toning as well. Other portions of the program use exercise bands and exercise balls. All equipment is provided by the Y. Yoga, done seated and standing, is extraordinary for building balance and helping create inner peace. Physical limitations should not deter one from attending. If, for instance, one cannot stand comfortably, all motions can be done while seated. All movements in either program have the implied ending ‘if you are able’.
In addition, the classes have a fraternity/sorority feel, as individuals truly care for one another. During Covid, these classes provided valuable socialization for members.
Both programs are committed to attendee health. We are still distanced during the programs and we clean both chairs and equipment at the end of the session. We were masked during the Covid peak times, but that is not required currently.
Sonya is absolutely a superb instructor for both programs. The Staff at the Y is efficient, friendly, and eager to assist when asked. I’ve seen few organizations with the top to bottom excellence I have encountered here!
In summary, the programs at the Y are a meaningful part of my week and my life. I encourage all seniors to explore both Silver Sneakers (10 – 11AM, Mon and Fri) and Yoga (10 -11AM Tue); perhaps make this a New Years resolution. Stop by and check them out. There are, of course, multiple other programs for all age groups.
