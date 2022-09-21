Congratulations are in order
The following events deserve recognition and thanks for various organizations:
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 9:21 am
The Troy High School Band 122 Strong in the 1970s Easter Sunday Parade at Disney World, Florida leading the parade to Cinderella’s palace where they played a concert. The Troy High School Band again represented the United States for a day at the New York Fair. The Troy High School Band Director was elected District Governor of Lion’s International and formed the first Pennsylvania Lions All State Band. This band performed all over the world, including Taipei (Taiwan), and Dallas, Texas where they played Hail to the Chief to President Regan. President Regan was also a member of Lions International.
The Troy High School Jazz Band Serenaders performed on the Ted Mack Original, Amateur Nationwide Hour of Television. Much of the credit goes to the students who are the best in the country, I think, and their parents. We hope they are proud. My hat goes off to Tamara Chandler, Nursing Home Administrator of the Bradford County Manor, who upon hearing of a resident’s concern with needing an article from the pharmacy, took her personal vehicle to purchase the needed article and shared she would drive anywhere to locate it. This is an example of Tamara’s top care for her residents.
Dr. George W. Yearick
Troy
Commented
