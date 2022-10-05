Remedy for problems with garbage stickers
Remedy for problems with garbage stickers
Oops, they did it again. Buying garbage stickers without an easy way to get the backing off is very irritating.
This problem of a batch purchased a year or two ago was present also. After my frustration of trying to peel a sticker, I put some thought in the problem.
Do you have a coupon clipper designed to cut through only one layer of paper? If so, when you purchase your stickers, turn them over with white back side up. Run the coupon clipper across one end or the whole page of stickers.
I know we shouldn’t have to make up for a company’s problem but it’s real. And, when you’re standing by your garbage can outside wrestling to put a sticker on your bag to be picked up, what choice thoughts are in your head? It has become a big problem.
Marlena Whipple
Towanda, PA
