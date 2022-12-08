On Saturday, former President Trump falsely cited election fraud as a reason to terminate the Constitution, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
Anyone who calls for the overthrow of the federal Constitution is by definition unfit to serve in any office of public trust whatsoever. The fact that such a person is the leader of one party and its probable presidential nominee is a problem not just for the country but for that party.
We can no longer beg Republicans to do the right thing. It is time to accept the message behind their actions.
Unless we hear otherwise from Congressman Dan Meuser, State Representatives Owlett and Pickett, and local Republicans, we must assume they stand with former President Trump who wants to overthrow the Constitution.
When they decide to change that, they know what to do.
