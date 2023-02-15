In response...
I am happy to see that Mr. Yale is feeling well enough to begin writing letters to the editor; however, I wish that his letters would contain some information to back up his accusations.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
In response...
I am happy to see that Mr. Yale is feeling well enough to begin writing letters to the editor; however, I wish that his letters would contain some information to back up his accusations.
For example, a statement was made concerning the election, yet no proof was presented to indicate that the election was not honest. In fact, Mr. Trump went to court over 60 times to prove the election was rigged and either lost the case or had it thrown out of court.
Next, he discusses the so-called sorry shape of our country. Unemployment is at its lowest level since 1952. Yes, inflation is high but that will happen when people are working and have money to spend.
Finally, I would bet my bottom dollar that if Trump was President, the Chinese would not fly a balloon over the US. In fact, they did it three times during his presidency.
Michael Angerson
TOWANDA, PA
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.