Beauty in Bradford and Susquehanna counties
A few weeks ago a colleague Cindy enlightened me to a potential job opportunity, one that would be life changing. I was miserable, and pounced at the position. Having PC issues I needed to print and fax necessary documents, so my son and I headed to the Wyalusing library. We arrived and proceeded up the steps. Upon trying the door; to my dismay was locked. Feeling helpless, turning away I heard a voice. “Can I help you?” “No I won’t trouble you, as you’re closed.” I explained about the job, PC issues. Instantly she opened and gave access to the library.
Quickly utilizing the tools and time given to me. At the rear of the library a gentleman appeared with a tiny dog. Clicking away, I overhead my son open up about the loss of his dog recently. Without skipping a beat, his years of wisdom and compassion turned on.
I finished up and requested a fax. “The fee is $5 “ Christi stated. Upon realizing I had no cash; she reconciled it’s for a job. Christi proceeded to send it. I told my son that Christi and John were heavenly touched.
Flash forward a few weeks folks, now working at my new job, grateful.
Tired and hungry after work, I pulled over to a roadside stand. Jackie’s Lunchbox
In Susquehanna County. Realizing again, I had no cash. Jackie said “I’m going to feed you anyways.” A couple overhearing us said “We will pay.” Suddenly I recognized the couple from Bradford County, the Crawfords. We all gave grace to God.
The moral of the story folks, carry a $20 in your billfold. Prepared and not shortchanging others. If there’s a will, there’s a way for God’s angels to act on your behalf.
