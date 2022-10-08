Beauty in Bradford and Susquehanna counties

A few weeks ago a colleague Cindy enlightened me to a potential job opportunity, one that would be life changing. I was miserable, and pounced at the position. Having PC issues I needed to print and fax necessary documents, so my son and I headed to the Wyalusing library. We arrived and proceeded up the steps. Upon trying the door; to my dismay was locked. Feeling helpless, turning away I heard a voice. “Can I help you?” “No I won’t trouble you, as you’re closed.” I explained about the job, PC issues. Instantly she opened and gave access to the library.