What is your plan to vote?
With no excuse mail-in or absentee ballot voting, there is little excuse not to vote. For an absentee or mail-in ballot application go to https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/OnlineAbsenteeApplication/#/OnlineAbsenteeBegin. Mail-in voting is a safe, secure, and convenient way to have a say in your community and country. Many states have had mail-in voting available to eligible, registered voters with much success and higher voter participation. You can see your ballot and research the individuals and issues important to you as you fill out your ballot. With better informed voters and higher voter participation, our democracy will better represent the people. October 24, 2022, is the last day to register to vote or update your voter registration and November 1, 2022, at 5 pm is the deadline to sign up to vote by mail ballot in the November 8, 2022, general election. Absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by 8 pm on election day at your county election board. For more instructions and information on absentee or mail-in voting, go to https://www.vote.pa.gov/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx. Make a plan to vote by November 8 and let your voice be heard.
