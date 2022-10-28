Two options
Soaring inflation, skyrocketing energy costs, crippled economy on the verge of recession, lack of proper education in our schools, looting, violence, destruction, senseless killing sprees.
Flooding the country with illegal immigrants, ongoing war(s) and threats from our enemies, lack of hope.
OPTION B (The opposite of option A)
A booming economy, prosperity and strength, and a great and safe place to live and raise your family.
Remember that just prior to the 2020 election our country was moving forward, our economy was stronger than ever, and minorities were gaining ground.
The Mid-term Elections are right around the corner, choose your option and make your vote count. It should be a no brainer.
Walt Steciw
ELMIRA/CORNING, NY
