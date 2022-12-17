Officials’ pay scales
In response to a LTE regarding Pennsylvania officials’ pay, your position is legit.
But consider that you could have the same good fortune and perks (plus additional for actual results) if only you could set your own pay scale.
Melvin Fahnestock
ATHENS, PA
