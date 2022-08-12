Sayre players should be on the field
It is unfortunate that short sightedness and a lack of awareness and knowledge of the changes in Pennsylvania high school football that is reflected in the Athens school board vote keeping out Sayre athletes from competing in the NTL this year. Sayre has a remarkable football tradition and great athletes even if they can’t field a team in numbers this year. Athens had been down and not consistently competitive in the NTL and division playoffs for over ten years. Teams thrive on good coaching and discipline and commitment to good football. That’s it! Canton 2021 football is a perfect example of that combinations in the NTL. Hopefully intelligent and informed decisions might find their way into Athens and NTL football in the future. The decision has nothing to do with team size or league placement. It has everything to do with athletes, commitment, and good coaching!
