January 6th Congressional Hearings Recap
The J6 Committee clearly outlined President Trump’s plot to stop the transfer of power. Each hearing presented methods that culminated in the violent attack on the Capitol and Constitution, nearly ending 250 years of democracy in America.
First, we learned how multiple White House officials told President Trump directly that his theories and accusations about the election were invented, unsupported, and outright false, yet he continued to promote those lies clearly knowing them to be lies.
They revealed the attempt to influence Vice President Pence to betray his oath and subvert the US Constitution to overturn the election. The President also waged pressure on state officials to overturn electoral votes, resulting in multiple threats by Trump supporters against them and their families after they did not give in to the President’s demands. This included having the state legislatures submit false slates of electors and blatantly asking the Georgia Secretary of State to “find the votes” to flip the state.
With testimony from a prominent White House aide and two rally supporters, they outlined the President’s rhetoric from the election to January 6th, how he pushed supporters to gather on January 6th, and the events of the rally at the Ellipse. The President wanted to allow armed supporters into the rally and then demanded to lead them to the Capitol, culminating in attacking a Secret Service agent when he wasn’t allowed.
Last, we learned that The President refused to immediately act when he learned that his supporters violently broke into the capitol and basically encouraged acts of violence on the Vice President, Members of Congress, and the law enforcement protecting them.
As devastating as all this information is, there are still many details left to discover. New testimony in the coming months will only add evidence to this seditious conspiracy.
