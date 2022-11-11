Thank you
Please let me take a moment to publicly thank and commend our Bradford County Director of Veterans Service, MSG (Ret.) Pete Miller, as he provides priceless service and professional expertise to our county’s veterans.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 7:22 am
Thank you
Please let me take a moment to publicly thank and commend our Bradford County Director of Veterans Service, MSG (Ret.) Pete Miller, as he provides priceless service and professional expertise to our county’s veterans.
I, as well as thousands of our fellow vets, often find it necessary to have to deal with the 800 lb. gorilla that we euphemistically refer to as the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA). It is only through Pete’s diligence and expert knowledge of the bureaucratic nightmare of confusing procedures found in dealing with the DVA that many of us can obtain the benefits and opportunities that have been earned by our many veterans through their honorable service to our nation.
Pete does an amazing job and he, along with his part-time administrative assistant Donna Engle, often fail to receive the public recognition and thanks that they richly deserve.
1SG (Ret.) Kerry Spaulding
SAYRE, PA
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.