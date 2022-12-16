Emigres aren’t just needy folks
As much as I have been resisting the urge to comment on current events and recent commentaries by others, after attending the funeral of a dear friend yesterday and facing the queries by a number of old friends who claim to appreciate my commentaries, I came home feeling,”Well, maybe I should.”
And after reading a LTE in The Daily Review, the urge came back.
Responding to the commentary of the gentleman who sees so much hatred in our country, I personally feel no such hatred toward all of the emigres who are currently swarming into our unprotected Southern border, thanks to the poor governance by our current President, Slow Joe, and his negligent administration.
Sadly, they are not just poor folks from Central America looking for a better life. It has been attested that many are thieves, rapists, and ‘you name it’ from all over the Middle East and Africa. I do not hate them, but I do not think that they should be allowed free access across our Southern Border and into our country by Slow Joe Biden and his associates – even if they come from Burlington.
