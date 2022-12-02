Drawbacks of solar panels in rural Pa.
This “opinion” is from my recent experiences. I have 42 panels set up on my property from a company called “Green Solar Technologies.” In the beginning, things were well. During “COVID 19” they earned me approximately $2,000 for the year. Suddenly, they quit working after almost 2 years. I called Green Solar, they contracted someone to come repair them. Almost 6 months later, a repair company was sent out. They did finally get them working for my one building. However, my electric company that I was producing for has not been receiving any power from us. I again asked for repairs. Months later, a couple of guys came out. The problem is still unsolved to this day. I also have four of 42 panels not working at all. After many phone calls to the solar company and the “repair” company nothing is done. These things are under a 25-year guarantee. What’s the point of a “guarantee” if they can’t seem to be repaired? My advice to anyone thinking about solar power, be sure there is a repair service available! And be careful of the solar company you plan to use!
