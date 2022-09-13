Biden administration has been disaster
In response to the OP-ED by Amy Goodman & Denis Moynihan on 9/9/22 I am amazed at the accusations aimed at the Republican Party. The Biden administration has been a total disaster. The over 2 million illegals that have come across the border, the way we left Afghanistan, high inflation and shutting down fossil fuels. I don’t see anything that the democrats can be proud of. The democrats force me to get the Covid vaccine or could lose my job but they scream “my body, my choice” when it comes to Roe v. Wade. If I speak up at a school board meeting I’m called a domestic terrorist. I’m tired of history being rewritten to satisfy the “woke” crowd and CRT being forced on our public school students. I’m 83 years old and served in the US Navy, worked every day to support my family and am more than concerned about the future of this country. Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan need to live life a bit longer. A wise man once said, “In your twenties if you’re not a liberal you have no heart and in your 40’s if you’re not a conservative you have no brain”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.