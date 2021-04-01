The mess at the southern border
Representative Keller in his weekly newsletter indicated the problem at our border with Mexico was directly caused by the Biden Administration. President Biden should have been better prepared for what was going to happen. It is important, however, to study the history of the border, which apparently Representative Keller has not done. The last major piece of legislation regarding immigration was accomplished during the Republican administration of Ronald Reagan in 1986. In this legislation, 4 million unlawful immigrants were provided a pathway to citizenship. Every president since has attempted to solve the border issue.
The Republican administration of George W. Bush, another Republican, in 2007 again attempted to get an immigration bill passed providing a pathway to citizenship. His legislation never even got a vote in the Senate.
The mess at the southern border thus is created because our federal lawmakers have refused to agree to any plan for the undocumented coming into our country. The border issue has occurred for decades. Most everything done at the southern border has been done by executive action. When a Republican is president, the democratic lawmakers march to the border and put on a show and when there is a democratic president, the Republicans make a fuss as Representative Keller is doing. We elect lawmakers to get things done and these people are simply not doing their job. If lawmakers would work more than three days a week maybe something could get done. The refusal by both parties to work together in any constructive way is the cause of most of our country’s problems. Our lawmakers spend more time collecting money for the next campaign than working on the issues at hand.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
When will any official or organization in Towanda thank Dean Martins’ daughter?
What would it take for ANY official or organization in Towanda, or for that matter in Bradford County to thank Deana Martin for singing Mr. Sandman twice on her weekly podcast show? If she can start off her show praising Pat Ballard , the man who wrote Mr. Sandman and Mr. Santa on 15 York Ave., why can’t the Towanda Musical Society make her an honorary member? I’ll make what ever donation would be necessary or pay for a plaque for Deana. I know Mayor Garret Miller attempted to have the Historical Society put up a sign at 15 York Ave., with the owner’s permission. Deana has the ninth highest watched weekly musical podcast in the world and I’m sure that Towanda and Pat Ballard would be front and center on her show. But hoping that anyone will do anything to promote this town or a talented resident who took care of his dying mother at 15 York Ave. is apparently asking too much imagination.
https://youtu.be/jFi3FU10hkg Deana Martin Show #34 on Facebook and YouTube.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
