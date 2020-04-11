Letters to the Editor, April 11, 2020
Are you listening?
Don’t do as I do, do as I say …
The president, vice president, doctors, CDC have been telling you for days to wash your hands, practice distancing.
We are all affected in some way by atrocities that occur around the globe. Instead of focusing on the bad in the world, we can focus on our ability to spread love and goodness.
After bickering all week about the aid package, the Democrats gave in and passed it. They had the nerve to ask for a pay raise! This, when thousands are not working. There will be money on the way in a few weeks. Make the most of it!
On TV, blaming President Trump. When did anyone know about this virus? When did the Chinese make it public knowledge? How many people came into the country before they knew they were carrying this horrific virus?
All across the country, people are not heeding the warning about close contact. So many people are dying, some are recovering. Take the drugs, choose life if possible, not death!
A disturbing ad from Priorities USA Action about President Trump — are these ads backed by Democrats?
The task force on the virus is telling you every day what is happening. Pay attention! Save your life!
The college kids who went to the beaches. People who went to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. People deciding to go to a second home in other states, spreading the virus. Another month now!
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
Who would have thought?
Who would have thought:
- The greatest country in the world is considering a segment of the population to be disposable. What is next? The infirm and disabled? This is coming from the party that claims they want to protect life.
- There would be a president who, when warned at the beginning of January about the virus, would ignore the warning and then lie to the American people about how bad it was?
- There would be a president whose failure to act is not only putting the lives of those who have the virus at risk, but also the lives of those who need surgery and other medical treatment, but can’t get it because of the virus?
- There would be a president who would put the lives of doctors, nurses, first responders at risk because in this war against the virus he is failing to give his troops the weapons and materials they need to fight the war against the virus?
- There would be a president who, rather than lead by example, ignores the advice of the medical experts about wearing a mask and says he is not going to?
- There would be a president who plays games with the allocation of medical resources? Telling Pence not to call certain governors because they haven’t paid homage to him? How many will die because of his gamesmanship?
- There would be a president who, from all appearances, puts money and his image above saving lives?
Life means nothing to him. As the Boston Globe said, he has blood on his hands. It is the blood of those who can’t get proper treatment for the virus, those who can’t get treatment they need because the hospitals have no room for them, the doctors, nurses, first responders, the cleaners at the hospitals and all the other people who have responded to the Trump-created crisis. If you support this person who lies and plays games with people’s lives, you are doing a disservice to your country.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
