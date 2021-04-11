Concerning rates
Saturday’s article on vaccination rates among Pennsylvania seniors was certainly concerning. I was unable to find data specific to both county and age, so i ended up doing my own calculation.
Based on the most recent vaccination numbers supplied by the state and 2017 population statistics, 38% of Bradford County residents over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated. This compares to fully-vaccinated rates in that age group of 47% in Pennsylvania and 57% in the United States as a whole. The discrepancy in partially-vaccinated numbers is similar. Residents of nursing homes have been vaccinated at a high rate, so the low numbers appear to be in those who must make their own arrangements for shots.
I’m sure most of us are aware that our transmission rates are high and rising. I am as upset as anyone that mask wearing has decreased, and masks as well as distancing are certainly important. It seems unbelievable, though, that we cannot do any better with the vaccines.
There must have been good reasons for the way the roll-out was handled. It did not go well, though, and now a sense of fatalism has set in which only makes things worse. The antidote to fatalism is not to keep doing the same thing and blame individuals for the result. The solution has to involve leadership.
Laura Cama
Towanda
Tired of woke
I am sick and tired of hearing the word “woke” — here and there and everywhere these days! After looking up the meaning online, I have come to the conclusion that it was conceived by someone in the White House who hasn’t yet “awoken!”
On the computer I find that it pertains to being “awake and aware” of social injustice! Like the social injustice the current Washington government is trying to accuse the Georgia government of being!
I believe that someone in the White House hasn’t a”woken” yet!
And, I must add, I have two Merriam Webster Dictionaries, one from 1985 and the other from 1947, plus a Roget’s Super Thesaurus, and “woke” appears in neither! So, I do believe that our democrat administration and the liberal media need to take WOKE and shove it where it doesn’t hurt!
Ramon L. Yale
Ulster
