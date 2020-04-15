Letters to the Editor, April 15, 2020
The cow: A tribute
The dairy cow has long been known to produce nature’s most perfect food, whole milk, and many other products.
As we fight back against this global pandemic, let’s not forget how important dairy is with the nutrient rich, protein dense whole milk with calcium, vitamins, and other minerals — especially vitamin D — that powers the immune system to help fight off disease such as COVID-19.
Yes, the cow, all seven breeds of her in her kingdom have the distinction of being foster mothers of the human race. They stand ready now to help us in this unprecedented time in our history. Please support our dairy farmers near and far while supporting your own health.
Scott Shedden
South Mont Dairy Farm
Canton
Some thoughts
• Driving to the food store reminded me of a scene from the movie “On the Beach.” One strain of a virus has dealt America a blow more severe than the 9/11 attack in 2001. A blow that has pushed us to communism. When there are patents on viruses, don’t tell me that we couldn’t have another flu crisis on demand in months! Our media incited panic and downplayed the use of proven vitamins like C and D and the mineral zinc and colloidal silver. Shame on them.
• To quote Obama’s White House Chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” Thinking of the agonies of 1.1 million who died bloody deaths because of their beliefs of “freedom.” I’m sickened with the exploitation of the coronavirus by the in-your-face Socialists now seizing control of America. Benjamin Franklin once said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” Amen Ben!
• Captain Brett Crozier was recently relieved of his command of the nuclear carrier Theodore Roosevelt. We only have 10 or 11. His concerns about the his health of his crew was important and should have been sent to HIS superior. But, no, Captain Crozier wanted to force the issue by carbon copying 20-30 people, which was bound to and was leaked to the press for China to see. We don’t need to expose our weaknesses to our enemies. Being a carrier crew is a dangerous occupation and not for the meek. Crozier was not some Boy Scout leader but a commander of a killing machine that will sacrifice its entire crew if need be to complete its mission.
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.