Thanks so much for the Guest Viewpoint article in The Daily Review on Saturday, April 10, 2021! How true! People don’t really appreciate what they have in their township supervisors and road crews! I would also emphasize that these townships would never be able to function without the township secretary! I would encourage people to get more involved and learn how this part of our local government is handled. The more you are aware of things that are done, why they are done or why they are not done – the more you can appreciate the jobs that the do!
I would also suggest, as other influential people in government and society are recommending, that we should all try to get more involved in our local governments and communities! This is a way to get our opinions and even ethics noticed and changed. Run for a local office, go to township and school board meetings and PLEASE register and vote every chance you get! It may seem discouraging, but it is still an American privilege and your vote will count!
Connie Boyer
New Albany
Why no sidewalks?
Why no sidewalks on Route 6 in Wysox?
With the widening of Route 6 through Wysox, traffic flow was significantly improved and subsequent installation of water/sewer service allowed dramatic increase in business locations all along the highway.
I’m sure these improvements have increased property values (as well as tax base) in the affected areas.
These two improvements have made the Wysox area a much more progressive,viable business zone, widening the highway from two to three lanes, has mitigated any walking space alongside the roadway.
In the winter, after the road is plowed,there is no place to walk other than in the road. Summer time walking along the roadside means in lawns, driveways and parking lots.
In my opinion the Wysox Township Supervisors should shoulder the responsibility to install sidewalks along Route 6, at least one side, from the Towanda bridge to east of the Wysox Dandy.
In the winter I have watched folks walk along this highway right in the road, which is a real hazard.
The best example I had seen was the dude driving his electric scooter in the roadway against traffic swerving to miss him.
If (not if, but when) someone gets seriously hurt or worse because of no sidewalks, I think Wysox Township could be subject to a lawsuit and held liable.
The Wysox Township Supervisors have no problems justifying nearly $700,000 to build a new township office and are looking into spending more money to improve the Wysox boat launch area, so there must be some Impact Fee money available to them.
Some of this Impact Fee money could and should be spent to put sidewalks, where needed, in Wysox Township.
Terry Fairchild
Wyalusing
