Celebrating National Volunteer Week
This week, April 18-24, we celebrate National Volunteer Week. This is a time to highlight the impact of volunteer service and the power of the volunteers who help build stronger, more resilient communities.
As the program director of the Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program, I can attest that volunteer tutors are the heart and soul of our program. We are able to celebrate over 40 years of operation because of the commitment of volunteers to make a positive difference in the lives of others in their communities.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our volunteer tutors donated over 865 hours of preparation and instruction. Many volunteers also dedicate their time, energy, and service to other organizations in Bradford County.
It is very humbling to witness firsthand the incredible impact these individuals make each and every day. Thank you to all volunteers who help protect, save, and educate our communities!
Aubrey Carrington
Program Director, Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program
Acknowledging history
This is in response to the letter submitted by J. Dupont last month.
The Towanda Musical Society (TMS) deeply appreciates the attention given to Pat Ballard and Deana Martin (daughter of singer Dean Martin) and the well-known song “Mr. Sandman.”
TMS, organized in 1878, is the second oldest music Club in the country. So, we agree that learning about and acknowledging local history is important — especially music history.
Like many organizations, TMS has just recently resumed activities (post-COVID-19 restrictions) and will present Mr. Dupont’s request to members for consideration at its next meeting. We also encourage readers to view Ms. Martin’s YouTube postings for an interesting trip down memory lane!
Sue Roy
President, Towanda Musical Society
