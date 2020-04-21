Letters to the Editor, April 21, 2020
Government checks
Some additional thoughts on the soon to be received government checks. What to do with the money if you really don’t need it and have not suffered financially from the virus epidemic? Some will be tempted to spend it on iPads or other electronic gadgets. Think about that for a minute. Do you really want to stimulate the economy of China? If you must spend the money, spend it where it will benefit an American business. Try not to stimulate the Chinese economy by buying things made in China. Perhaps you might just give some of it to a local diner or barber shop, farmers market or similar local business that is hurting and perhaps going under because of loss of business due to this virus thing. Perhaps they would be able to call back to work their laid off employees who are also hurting. You could cash the check and put the money in a plain envelopes and have a friend give it to the business with instructions NOT to identify the giver if you would prefer not to be identified. Just request that when they get back on their feet that they try to some day pay it forward. Think about it and do the right thing.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Global warming
As I write this letter it is April 18, 32 degrees Fahrenheit and I am preparing to clear the snow from my sidewalk. Who says God doesn’t have a sense of humor? Take THAT, Al Gore!
Ken Robertson
Canton
Stop whining and find something to do
For those who believe that their rights and freedoms are being unnecessarily curtailed by COVID-19 restrictions, I say two things: First, whether restrictions are in place for 30, 60, 90 or even 120 days, what is that amount of time in the scope of a lifetime, yours or someone else’s, when it will help curtail the spread of the virus? Second, stop whining and find something constructive to do. With better weather days on tap, people can start by cleaning up and creating order on their properties. In Bradford County, it looks like we are a community of hicks and hillbillies: Toys, trash, discards, building materials, decrepit furniture and barbecues, and everything else, scattered in yards. Paint peeling, porches, windows, doors askew. Get busy, lose a few pounds and look better for having done it. And, when all of this is over, please don’t say you didn’t have time to do the things you have long said you wanted and needed to do.
Marguerite Fox Picou
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.