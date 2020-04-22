Letters to the Editor, April 22, 2020
A beautiful community
While traveling through Ulster frequently since fall, I noticed that many houses on Main Street were decorated with tributes of love for a little six-year-old girl named Ariah who was ill. Her name in tall letters, colored lights and blow up animals were everywhere lining Main Street. There was also a parade and a benefit for her.
What a beautiful example of an outpouring of love for that little girl who has just recently passed away. Ulster — what a beautiful, loving, caring community of good people.
Beverly Murphy
Milan
What if?
In his April 20 letter, Kurt Lafy says that it’s our constitutional right to do what we want during this pandemic — damn the governor’s shutdown orders.
OK, say Mr. Lafy does that — plays his part in “liberating Pennsylvania” — and he contracts the virus. Before he has symptoms, he gives the disease to close family members and friends, also demonstrating their American independence, and they too spread the disease to other people, and those people spread it to even more people.
If Mr. Lafy gets sick, he might say that that’s the chance he took. But what if his wife gets sick and dies, or if it’s his best friend, or if it’s multiple people several steps removed from the initial infection he caused? How will he feel then?
He’ll probably say, “Why didn’t the government do something to stop this?”
Dale Adams
Washington, D.C.
Former Bradford County resident
Side story on Dr. Campbell’s office
I read in the paper months ago where Dr. Campbell’s office in East Smithfield was moved to the Farm Museum in Troy.
My wife, Betty McKinney, has a connection to that office. Her grandmother lived in that office for several years in the late ‘50s early ‘60s.
The Cliff Wakely family let her stay there rent free in exchange for her babysitting their children and doing house cleaning.
Lee Neiley
Beacon, New York
