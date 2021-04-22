What Representative Keller did not say
Representative Keller wrote an editorial titled ”How to solve the border crisis.” I find it remarkable our representative can solve it when it has existed for decades. He mentions traveling to the southern border “alongside my colleagues,” but did not mention it was only Republicans who went. He mentioned “President Biden could end this crisis tomorrow by sending the message that illegal immigration will not be tolerated.” If the problem on our southern border was that simple, why has it not it been solved already? Former Speaker of the House John Boehner recently stated his inability to get a comprehensive immigration policy done was his greatest regret.
Representative Keller states the construction of the border wall needs to be reversed. Did he mention that President Trump shut down our entire government for one month because he could not get funding for his border wall from a Republican controlled legislature? Did he mention that in four years under our former president there has only been 40 miles of new wall built? He did not.
Keller wants the reinstatement of the policy which requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico. This is not a solution to anything.
Representative Keller seems incapable of recognizing that it is Congress’ responsibility to pass legislation to deal with the crisis and yet no legislation has come forth since President Reagan. He refuses to admit that until the Republican Party agrees that “dreamers” should have a pathway to citizenship there will be no solution to the border crisis. These people, through no fault of their own, were brought here as youngsters, have gone through our schools, have Social Security cards, pay taxes, own businesses and have children who are citizens. Still, Keller and others do not believe they deserve a pathway to citizenship.
Our present laws do not even limit the number of people who are able to seek asylum in our country. If Keller has a solution to the problem, please present it.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Agricultural land protection
Earlier this year Bradford County added the 343 acre Litchfield Township farm to its Farmland Preservation Program. This should bring Bradford County up to 26 protected farmlands and 2,370 acres of protected resource. Pennsylvania Sen. Gene Yaw said that Pennsylvania is setting the standard for farmland preservation.
In March of this year New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a record $52.5 million available for the state’s Farmland Protection Implementation Grant program. The governor stated “As a result of the historic levels of funding being offered, and with eligibility expanded for this important program, we are providing even more opportunities for our farmers to conserve valuable agricultural land, protecting the future vitality of New York farming.”
I have a question for the Tioga County Legislature, the Soil and Water Conservation District, Cornell Extension, Ag and Farmland Protection Board: What are you doing to take advantage of this fiscal resource to protect the best of our FARMS in Tioga County, New York?
If Bradford County can do it, WHY can’t we?
Marty Borko
Waverly
