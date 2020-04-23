Letters to the Editor, April 23, 2020
Response to John Ferri LTE of 4-18-20
Many have been subjected to John’s inane bias and drivel for years but his latest LTE set the bar lower than I thought possible even for a Trump hater. He questions whether “President Trump and his Republican ‘enablers’ care about your life and the lives of your loved ones” because of the president’s plan to begin a phased reopening of our country. Yes, John, we care about lives AND livelihoods.
Now, John outlines what he “thinks” must be done before we begin to reopen our great republic. Of course, it doesn’t matter to John that it may take years if ever to achieve all the parameters of his self-pontificated utopia. In the meantime, our economy will completely collapse and the ramifications would be disastrous financially, physically, and mentally. In FACT, much worse than the mortality rate from the Chinese virus. Waiting for the perfect time, as defined by John and supported by some socialist liberal democrats, would result in the total destruction of America which they could then blame on Trump.
President Trump and the team(s) he has assembled from the military, medical, industry, academia, and others have done a fantastic job in getting the necessary research, equipment, personnel and all other aspects to fight this war on the Chinese virus. Remember, President Trump inherited an empty store room of pandemic supplies ignored by the Obama/Biden regime. In fact, many of the governors, including Andrew Cuomo decided to reject the purchase of ventilators and other pandemic supplies and instead spent multimillions on solar panels.
What do the socialist democrats have to offer besides obstruction, criticism, negativism, nit picking and calling President Trump derogatory names such as racist, xenophobe, fear monger, hate monger and just about every other monger? Nothing, nil, nada.
BTW, John, a mortality of up to 14 million? Talk about fear mongering!
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
National Volunteer Week
This week, April 19-25, 2020, we celebrate National Volunteer Week. This is a time to highlight the impact of volunteer service and the power of the volunteers who help build stronger, more resilient communities. This year we also get to see how these volunteers put themselves in harm’s way to continue to serve others in need. As the program coordinator of the Bradford Wyoming County Literacy Program, I can attest that volunteer tutors are the heart and soul of our program. We are able to celebrate our 40th year of operation this year because of the commitment of volunteers to make a positive difference in the lives of others in their communities. In 2019, our volunteer tutors donated over 1,650 hours of preparation and instruction. Many volunteers dedicate their time, energy, and service to other organizations in Bradford County. It is very humbling to witness firsthand the incredible impact theses individuals make each and every day. Thank you to all volunteers who help protect, save, and educate our communities!
Aubrey Carrington
Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program
