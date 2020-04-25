Letters to the Editor, April 25, 2020
Some thoughts
- Captain Crozier said we are not at war. The reason his carrier Theodore Roosevelt was there was to help Vietnam stand up to China’s oppressive nature. He knew and assessed the risks of the coronavirus prior to dropping anchor. Because of that risk he knew that they would be quarantined for 14 days. This incident is a blessing in that it has revealed how the biased media has kept us in the dark about China’s threat to Vietnam and its control over Hollywood. The hyped incident’s only purpose was to help take down President Trump, which the Chinese and the CNN’s would love.
- It took till 1965 required this warning ... “CAUTION: CIGARETTE SMOKING MAY BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR HEALTH” on cigarettes. How long will it take to add: Smoking decreases your chances of surviving the coronavirus? Ultimately, the mayhem caused by the coronavirus is going to cull the sickly, help the bankrupt Social Security system, help real estate agents get more commissions and increase land transfer taxes and estate taxes and allow the government to parley this tragic threat to take more of our “God given freedoms” and continue down the path of George Bush’s demonic New World Order. Sadly, lung damage from recreational marijuana smoking will be ignored because of fear of upsetting the income stream from this new industry.
- Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University has suggested that the true mortality rate of the coronavirus is much lower than Bill Gates and the other “experts” who have terrorized us for nothing have said! Bill Gates and the Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex have been banking on making us slaves to them. The misinformation campaign followed the other attempts to get Trump out of office. And boy would the Chinese love it if the new Socialist Democrats take power and go back to raping the American economy.
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
Travelers — STAY HOME!
I wish all days are beautiful. Life is like that too — with good and bad times. We never know what each new day will bring, but scripture assures us that even in difficult times, God does not abandon us!
The task force, President Trump, Vice President Pence again taking the heat. Staying healthy is important. We have leaders we can trust, CDC, FEMA, doctors and so many others. This virus is not their fault. It came from China!
No one expected it to migrate to so many people, all over the globe or countries. Stay home was the main warning.
Sunday afternoon has been when I call my family members, checking to hear they are all OK. Some calls were very informative. People are coming into Pennsylvania from New York City, infecting the eastern counties. In second vacation homes. The Poconos.
There are people coming from New Jersey, a hot spot, traveling to cabins in our Endless Mountains here in Bradford County. Wait and see what happens.
I’m with the person who made the sign, “Sorry, we’re closed.” Shut down the airports, where anyone from anywhere can come here, infected or not!
The testing of drugs, a drug that will be a miracle to stop this virus. President Trump suggested a drug used for malaria, lupus, for other diseases. Why not try it?
If it was between dying or living, I would take any drug possible. It could be the one miracle!
We should not depend on China or India for our drugs. We have scientists here in America. Make the drugs here.
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
