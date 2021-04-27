Patriotic duty
My late parents lived through two periods of history that devastated the American nation – the Great Depression and World War II.
The depression knocked America to its knees. People had to depend on the U.S. government for the first time to help them out.
The Social Security administration came into being and helped the elderly with no retirement. The WPA put people to work nationwide and began huge infrastructure programs that brought electricity to remote areas and water to the parched plains.
The Great Depression did not end until we were dragged into a world war when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. In response to this, patriotic Americans stepped up and did what the nation asked them to do.
Many joined or were drafted into the military, including my father who saw duty in the Pacific Theater.
On the home front women joined the work force to work in the factories pumping out military hardware. The government asked its citizens to ration rubber, silk, aluminum, basic food items including sugar.
The American people did this to help with the war effort. They did their patriotic duty.
As of today, we are living in another historic period that has devastated the American economy and killed 570,000 Americans. The once in 100-year pandemic has knocked our nation for a loop.
What is the government’s expectation of our people now, you might ask? What is the patriotic response that we as Americans can do to help? Wear a mask around others and get COVID vaccination.
Those who are against these two things rant about the loss of their freedom. Dying from COVID is a big loss. Not reaching herd immunity because areas that refuse the COVID vaccine, we will never get rid of it.
Did our parents and grandparents whine about their freedoms during World War II when asked to ration gas and rubber? The sooner we get a handle on this pandemic the sooner we can get back to our lives.
Dennis Brady
Waverly
Is the COVID-19 vaccine really a ticket to freedom?
The COVID-19 vaccine is a welcome light at the end of the long pandemic tunnel but does not guarantee one freedom: the freedom to see loved ones in rehabilitation facilities.
After my mother fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury, she spent several days in the hospital, then was moved to a rehabilitation center for physical therapy.
When I called the facility to make an appointment for my father and me to visit my mother, the scheduling coordinator said new arrivals must quarantine for 14 days before they can have visitors. I told her my parents and I received the COVID-19 vaccine, but to no avail.
Rehabilitation facilities and other care institutions need to keep their patients safe, but asking vaccinated people to quarantine and keeping them from their loved ones is the ultimate injustice.
Healing requires not only physical therapy, but also the therapy of togetherness. Loneliness and isolation kill a person faster than any physical infirmity.
People need to know they are loved, remembered, and cared about, and policies which separate families violate this principle.
Patients may have phones in their rooms or may be able to communicate with family via Zoom, but technology cannot replace a hug, a kiss, a touch, or a voice up close and personal.
I urge the authorities to reexamine quarantine policies. Please do not turn patients into prisoners. They need their families.
Carrie Hooper
Elmira
Prosperity
“You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving.
“The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
“When half the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that my dear friend, is the beginning of the end of any nation.
“You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.” –Adrian Rogers, 1931
Walt Steciw
Corning
