Sad state of America
It is so hard to turn on the TV and watch our president knowingly lie to us, like blaming the Russians for our high gas prices when he knows full well it is squarely his fault for cancelling our energy independence on his first day in office. Now he is announcing opening up our national fuel reserve, which is only to be used for a national crises. So what is the current crisis? Mid-term elections! Does he really think that the American public is that stupid?
I feel sorry for my Democrat friends. Their trust has been totally betrayed by those that they have sent to Washington who have no intention of making things better. Instead, they are hell bent on destroying the America we have long loved and thrived in. Secondly, they seem to only want to figure out how to use their trusted positions to become independently wealthy. Perhaps they should swallow hard and give their Democrats a year off to think about what they have done.
Biden has to know that as soon as the full information from Hunter’s laptop is revealed, his impeachment will be swift and sure. The millions of dollars that he and his family received from China under false pretenses make him a highly compromised president, not to mention a confirmed criminal. If he wants to salvage any semblance of something good from his time as president, he will as soon as impeachment starts – he will resign full well knowing that he is guilty. If he really waned to go out with some emblems of dignity he would set a date for his resignation and give the 2020 election to Donald Trump! He full well knows that the election was stolen by the lies concocted regarding the laptop being some kind of Russian disinformation plot. Plus he also knows that there was all kind of election fraud where thousands of votes for Trump were switched by the election computers.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Stop presidential corruption
It’s no secret that Congress is polarized. Rarely does an issue receive strong bipartisan support. That’s why it’s so striking that four out of five voters agree that we must do more to safeguard our democracy from presidential corruption.
No president, regardless of party, should be able to exploit weaknesses in our political system for their personal gain. That’s where the Protecting Our Democracy Act comes in. If passed, it would prevent future abuse of presidential power and corruption, increase transparency, and ensure presidents of either party can be held accountable.
If the average person used their office for personal gain, they’d go to jail. If the average person could pardon themselves, there would be no rule of law. Therefore, no president should be above the law. It’s just common sense.
I’m urging Congress to pass the Protecting Our Democracy Act. It’s time we put safeguards in place to prevent a corrupt president of any party from abusing the power of their office.
Howard Sinsabaugh
Waverly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.