Biden remarks
“For God’s sake this man cannot remain in power.” This is the ad lib that President Biden made at the end of his speech in Warsaw.
The remark created quite an uproar.
Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spoke person, responded to Biden. Here are some excerpts:
“First of all, it’s a personal insult. And one can hardly imagine a place for personal insult in rhetoric’s of a political leader, and especially a political leader of the greatest country in the world, of the United States.”
“So, we’re really sorry about that. And his statement involves whether Putin should be in power in Russia. Of course, it is completely unacceptable. It is not for the United States president to decide who is going to be and who is president of the Russian Federation. It is people of Russia who are deciding during the election.”
I think that most Americans would agree with Peskov’s remarks. It does recognize Biden as the president of the greatest country in the world (sorry Donald & Xi) and that the people of Russia should decide on its leader.
Since it is doubtful that Putin could be removed through free elections, we must explore other alternatives.
Let’s start with the old adage, “He who lives by the sword should die by the sword.”
The first thing that comes to mind is the use of Putin’s main choice to rid him of his political opponents – poison. The most recent victim was Alexi Navalny in 2008, but he was proceeded by Alexander Litvinenko,
Viktor Yoshchenko and Sergei Skirpal and his daughter. Let’s not forget the use of sarin in Syria, which killed 1,400.
It could well be the Russian military, particularly the generals for self-preservation. Remember, Yeltsin bombarded the Kremlin.
Or think of the estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed.
The Russian people have been lied to by Putin through his control of the media. Once they learn the truth will they want a WAR CRIMINAL as their president?
David A. Fortune
Athens
Affordable medication
I am one of more than 37 million Americans with diabetes, the vast majority of whom, like me, are Type 2 (non-insulin-dependent), but House Republicans just told millions of other Americans that they don’t care if their life-saving medication is affordable. The House passed a bill (232-193) to lower the price of insulin to no more than $35/month, but 193 House Republicans, including your own Fred Keller, voted against it. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, millions of previously uninsured diabetics are now covered, and will benefit from the legislation. House Republicans will come to voters in the fall claiming they are fighting for your freedom; actually, they are revealing how little they care, and how willing they are to let Americans die. Feel free, Republican insulin-dependent diabetics, to thank the Biden administration, even if it’s through your clenched teeth, for capping the monthly price of insulin at $35. Source: AP.
Jack Troy
Former Black Knight, Class of ‘56
Huntingdon, PA
