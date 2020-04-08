Letters to the Editor, April 8, 2020
Fulfilling their mission
The United States Postal Service is committed to delivering your mail and packages throughout the current pandemic. We are proud of our role in providing an essential service to every community. The one constant throughout this crisis has been our commitment to fulfilling the vital mission of the Postal Service.
We would like to share the following information and requests:
- USPS wants to help keep you — and our employees — safe. We ask for you to maintain a safe distance at all times. The Centers for Disease Control recommends keeping a distance of six feet or more between other individuals. Please allow a safe distance between you and your letter carrier or post office clerk while they are performing their duties.
- We know it is a challenge to find ways to connect with family and friends at this time. Please remember anything without postage and not related to USPS business should not be placed in mailboxes.
- It is important to note the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the U.S. Surgeon General have all said there is very low risk that this virus is being spread through mail.
Our mission to bind the nation together is achieved through the tireless efforts and sacrifices of our dedicated employees. The outpouring of support you have shown has had a great impact on everyone at the Postal Service. Knowing how much you care means everything to us. On behalf of all employees at the Towanda Post Office — thank you.
Ken Manchester
Postmaster, Towanda Post Office
Response to John Ferri, Jack Schamel, Sharon Warner, et al Trump haters
It is both heartening and disheartening to see/hear various responses to this Chinese Virus. It is heartening to see the support given to the leadership of President Trump/his Task Force, his assembly of medical/industry/academia/research/ the majority of American citizens and his daily updates during this pandemic. It is very disheartening to see/hear the biased criticism from the socialist democrat cabal of nit pickers, back biters attacking President Trump. The president can only act upon the information he receives. The World Health Organization and a variety of other “experts” on Jan. 14 claimed, “preliminary investigations have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus identified in Wuhan, China.” Expert Dr. Fauci on Jan. 21 said the coronavirus is “not a major threat” to the U.S.
No one gives the Trump Administration credit for actions taken prior to the critical closing travel from China/Europe/others. Could he have acted sooner? Maybe, but even after he took this heroic action, in late January, that probably saved millions, he was attacked by the socialist democrats as being a racist, xenophobia, fear monger, evil, etc. In FACT, in early February and continuing into March many socialist democrat leaders still accused him of mis-information, scare tactics, and to ignore his warnings. A few examples: Feb. 2, N.Y. Health Commissioner: “Join parades and ignore POTUS.” Feb. 3, the head of the WHO said, “there was no reason to ever do a travel ban,” Feb. 24, Pelosi tells all to “join the crowd in Chinatown.” March 2, Mayor de Blazio urged New Yorkers “get out on the town despite coronavirus and go to the cinema.”
So, to all Trump haters, it would be helpful to support the President’s team efforts to save lives and our economy and not be nit pickers/back biters. Also, those of you who have a fixation comparing President Trump with Hitler and other mass murderers are doing nothing but showing your ignorant bias.
Remember: We can’t spell TRIUMPH without TRUMP.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Former Bradford County resident
