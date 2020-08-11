Letters to the Editor, Aug. 11, 2020
Children are not immune
In an ongoing attempt to reopen schools before the coronavirus pandemic is under control, Trump claimed that children are “almost immune from the disease…. They just don’t have a problem.” He also claimed that the reason we have so many cases is because we test so much, and that the virus will “go away like things go away.” His comments were removed from Twitter and Facebook because they are factually wrong and ignore all of the evidence that has been collected since the beginning of the pandemic.
School children have been the most quarantined group in the country because of school shutdowns in response to the exponential rise of infections in March. They have remained quarantined – until now. Schools will re-open with various mixes of virtual and in-person participation. But children are not immune despite what Trump and Devos claim. They can get infected, sometimes with serious consequences, and may carry very much higher viral loads than adults. They may then infect teachers, parents, and grandparents. In-person schools and gatherings will supply the fuel the virus needs.
At a Georgia summer camp in July, of 344 campers, 260 were infected. Of children from 6 to 17 years old, approximately half were infected. At the Corinth School District in Mississippi, over 100 students were quarantined after six students and one staff member were infected after one week of in-person classes. At the Cherokee County School District in Georgia, 260 students and eight teachers were quarantined after multiple infections appeared.
If Trump had responded according to the pandemic playbook created by the Obama administration, the pandemic here would probably look more like that in the European Union. But he didn’t. Now, we will run an unethical experiment with our children and grandchildren as the subjects. Prepare for an increase in cases and deaths, and more shutdowns. And Trump will be responsible.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
Response to Joyce Richlin
I have lately been reading recent letters sent by Ms. Richlin and find them quite amusing. It is hard to believe that in this day and age people believe the political spots they see on the television, but it appears that Ms. Richlin does. With today’s modern technology, the writer of these political spots is able to cut and paste excerpts from different events to make the candidate appear to say anything the creator of the political spot wishes. This goes not only for those ads that support Mr. Biden but also those that support Mr. Trump. Just about anything stated in these ads is false.
In her most recent letter (Aug. 8 edition), she claims that the Democrats want a 70 percent tax increase. She needs to study the proposal for all the facts. The proposal is for earnings beyond $10 million. This rate was actually in effect until 1981 when it was slashed by President Reagan. I do not believe that this proposal would affect many people in our county. Yes, he wants to erase the recent tax cuts that benefited the upper one percent of the population and increased our Federal debt. Maybe it is time for someone in government to look after the middle class.
As far as defunding police, she should also get her facts correct as Mr. Biden did not make such a proposal.
He does support the environmental aspects of the Green New Deal but not the crazy proposals of Rep. Cortez.
Finally, whether she wishes to believe it or not the economy started to increase in 2009 under Obama and continued under Mr. Trump.
In short, most of her ramblings are lacking proof and are not true.
Michael Angerson
Towanda Borough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.