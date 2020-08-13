Letters to the Editor, Aug. 13, 2020
Failing to protect
I was shocked to learn that the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre is no longer taking temperatures or enforcing mask-wearing at their doors! At the very time when COVID-19 is escalating in every state, and with everyone agreeing that it is because people are not wearing masks in public places, our major health-care provider has decided to turn its back on ensuring the safety and well-being of not only the people who work there, but of the people who go there for care! What a contradiction — a major health CARE provider that doesn’t CARE that some unprotected person entering its facility could spread COVID-19 to everyone inside the place! If we can’t count on our health providers to hold the line on safety precautions, then there is no hope of ever getting this virus under control. Someone in the hierarchy of the Guthrie Healthcare System needs to do a major reorganization of priorities — and quickly. It is a matter of life and death.
By the same token, if Tina Pickett would put her time into encouraging people to wear masks instead of undermining Governor Wolf’s efforts to save lives, he would not need to take such drastic and unpopular measures. Governors in every state are having to make hard choices, and the best ones are making their choices based on saving lives. This partisan fighting is putting everyone at risk. How many people have to die before the divisive bickering stops? WEARING MASKS SAVES LIVES — why isn’t every politician trumpeting that fact? Working together for the common good is what our legislators should be doing instead of wallowing in petty politics. PLEASE. Guthrie AND our legislators, stop minimizing the importance of wearing a mask!
Marilyn Palmer
Athens
NRA under fire
Last year, Gov. Cuomo of New York state and his attorney general started a campaign to destroy the National Rifle Association, one of the oldest civil rights organizations in this country with over 5 million members. Their campaign started by drafting letters to banks and insurance companies, warning them not to do business with the NRA if they wanted to do any business in the state of New York. It wasn’t too long before the letters started showing up from companies that chose to comply with those outrageous demands. There are over 5 million of us NRA members and we are proud to be Americans, and we intend to remain free in spite of any self-important politicians that think they can tell others what they can or can’t do. We all know that politics is a dirty business, and I for one will confine my politics to the voting booth where we’re all supposed to be equal. People in this area are not all like-minded when it comes to how they vote, but most people respect the right of others to hold their own opinions.
So, how did I get from blackmail and other “dirty tricks” to voting and elections? At present, New York’s attorney general has filed suit against the NRA claiming theft of funds and improper expenditure for personal gain by top executives of our organization. In all likelihood this won’t be settled (if it’s even begun) by the Nov. 3 election. It’s not hard to foresee what kind of anti-Trump propaganda will turn up depicting our president and our NRA as joined at the hip scoundrels because they both support the Second Amendment. There are at least three billionaires on the democratic side of the spectrum pledging huge amounts of cash in an effort to “buy” the election. All of them combined don’t have enough money to buy my vote.
By the way, the NRA has filed a counter suit, and I predict that we will prevail.
Warren J. Roberts
Warren Center
