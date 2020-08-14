Letters to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2020
No football
There will likely be no football in the fall!
Why? You shouldn’t have to ask. In case you’ve been in a Rip Van Winkle sleep and just woke up, we’re in the middle of a pandemic.
And what do the experts tell us that we must do? Wear masks, practice social distancing, wash our hands, avoid large gatherings (at last count as I recall there were 11 players on each side) and that’s not counting the other players and coaches on the sidelines plus the officials, I’d like to see the football formations that conform to these rules.
Let’s stop bemoaning the news that there will be no football or other contact sports in the fall and think of some solutions to the problem.
I misspoke – there will be football in the fall, but not as we know it. That is, if we look for alternatives.
Take football for instance. The basics for football are blocking and tackling and there are numerous training films to teach these skills and there are many films of actual games to illustrate how they determine the outcome. How about teaching the students about the history of the sport from its origins to the present day?
We could enlist someone to teach the English class how to write and report a sporting event. There are endless possibilities if we just use our imagination.
Who knows? Perhaps someone can find some old film of Trump playing football at the New York Military Academy before his athletic career was cut short because of bone spurs.
A recent article said the coaches were hoping the season could be saved. I’m hoping that we will come to our senses and lives will be saved.
David A. Fortune
Athens
Who’s Trump looking out for?
Thursday, the president told Fox News he would block additional funding and election assistance for the U.S. Postal Service, “But if they don’t get those two items (money to process election-related mail) that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”
We are in a pandemic. Voters have the right to choose to protect themselves and their families by using mail-in voting.
Ballots are not the only things delivered by the USPS. Think about seniors and veterans who get medicines by mail; small businesses shipping their products; contractors who still get paid by check; farmers that receive livestock via USPS.
Who is the president looking out for? You? I think not.
Penni Eldredge-Martin
Towanda
