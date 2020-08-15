Letters to the Editor, Aug. 15, 2020
Expand health care options
I’m one of the many people whose retirement does not include health care insurance — and who is not yet eligible to enroll in Medicare. If you’re in the same boat, you know America needs customized health care solutions tailored to the needs of people like us and our families.
That does not mean, however, that we need to completely overhaul our entire health care system and replace it with a government-controlled one. In fact, that’s quite literally the opposite of what we need. A new government health care insurance system like Medicare for All or the public option would only undermine insurance in the private market, reducing the very options and flexibility we should be working to expand.
For Pennsylvania’s rural communities, a public option would further endanger hospitals and other facilities that are already at risk by massively cutting payments to providers for the services they offer our communities. It’s hard to see what that does to improve health care access, affordability, or quality in communities that are suffering the most.
Instead of pushing these unaffordable, unrealistic proposals, Congress should work to expand health care options that meet the needs all Americans.
Will Eggleston
Factoryville
Party or patriot?
Do you stand with a party that would:
1. Defund the police.
2. Open the borders to illegals allowing anyone to enter.
3. Provide free health care to all illegal immigrants.
4. Provide free education.
5. Do away with fossil fuels.
6. Allow protestors to burn cities and destroy monuments and statues.
7. Take away our right to bear arms to protect ourselves.
8. Take a knee while the National Anthem is being played.
Imagine living in a lawless society with millions of illegal immigrants coming across our borders for a better life … one that includes free lunch, housing, and health care, all while our own homeless citizens are left on the streets. Welfare benefits are now at risk in order to fund the additional needs of illegal immigrants. Hospitals become overrun with patients and the access to medical care becomes jeopardized for all.
Colleges and universities are now full of students who could care less about an education, but it’s free … so why not? It’s party time.
Fossil fuels have been eliminated. How do we protect ourselves from an air attack from a hostile nation? How do we travel … particularly overseas?
Our cities are being torn down by rioters and Antifa … and there are no police to control it. Our monuments and statues are gone along with our nation’s history (as imperfect as it may be).
Worst of all, we’re living in a lawless society with no firearms to protect ourselves and our families.
Or do you stand with a patriot that would:
1. Support the police.
2. Provide free health care and education only to the most deserving, qualified individuals.
3. Retain fossil fuels but with a focus on reducing emissions.
4. Bring the federal government in to stop the destruction of our cities.
5. Retain the right to bear arms.
6. And, stand for the flag. It is our nation’s symbol of the sacrifices of the men and women who have fought (and died) to give us our freedoms.
There is a particular Neal McCoy song, “Take a Knee my …” that might do everyone good to give a listen.
Bruce L. Fowler
Towanda
