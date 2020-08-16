Rhetoric
John Ferri used two rhetorical techniques common to the far left. He lies about what President Trump said, misquoting him to make it easier to rebut, and leaves out important information when he lists statistics. Though Ferri includes the “almost immune” in his first paragraph, later when he tried to rebut the president, he drops the “almost.” He goes on to talk about tests among children in camps and back to school situations. Let’s talk about that.
He says that 260 out of 344 campers tested positive. In one school district positive test results on six students and one staffer resulted in 100 students being quarantined, students that Ferri seems to think (without evidence) had already been quarantined for several months. If you think about it, it is obvious that none of those 270-some kids and adults had any symptoms; otherwise they would have been blocked from attending school or camp in the first place. They were healthy kids discovered only because there were random tests. What do you call people who have the pathogen but are not ill, John? Immune?
If President Trump had responded like Pelosi (everyone come join the crowds in Chinatown) and Biden (China ban is racist) and Fauci (don’t wear masks) wanted, we would likely have had several hundred thousand more deaths. As for Obama’s plan to fight a pandemic, I’ve never seen it. Neither has John.
Duane Campbell
Towanda
Free speech and democracy
In response to Dale Adam’s letter to the editor dated Aug. 2 titled “Lunacy,” I am not writing this letter to besmirch you, but to defend the Constitutional rights of others and myself to our freedoms and liberties which are being expropriated by the far left liberals. “If a person waits to write something or say something that no one will find offensive, there would be very little written and very little said” -Benjamin Franklin
The intent of your reply to my letter was to try and bring ignominy upon myself and anyone who has an ideology that is different than yours. You don’t have to agree with my views or those of others. However, you have shamelessly and antagonistically used your freedoms to try and discredit the free speech of others, which you find threatening, with ignominious insults.
If one cannot freely express their political viewpoints without the fear of being verbally or physically attacked by the far left liberal Democrats, you no longer have a democracy, freedoms, or liberties. You will have a society living under authoritarianism; a society where domestic dictators, great omniscient gods and goddesses whose commandments must be followed, rule through oppression, intimidation and domination.
You asked: Am I concerned about our democracy? We have the keepers of the peace and protectors of democracy being destroyed, and a perverted justice system. An imbecilic marionette is running for president, who is going to need a ventriloquist, and socialist puppeteers are controlling the strings. Anarchists are destroying statues, our historical heritage, and peaceful terroristic militant mobs are burning democratic run cities, flags, and Bibles. NBA players who kneel during our national anthem, because of their hatred for America, are extolled and those who stand are vilified. Yes, I am very concerned for the future of our democracy. Maybe all this is just a lot of lunacy and jabberwocky to you!
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
Think again
For those out there who do not plan to vote for Donald Trump, think again!
Did you know that regardless which Black woman Joe Biden would have selected as his vice-presidential candidate, The Obamas are going to play a role in any decision he makes! So, what’s wrong with that?
Well, did you know, and though I can’t swear to it, it is pretty common knowledge that Barack Obama’s college education was funded by the Hungarian emigre financier George Soros. The same Soros who funded the Central American caravans that were trying to infiltrate our southern border to provide more “write-in candidates” for Nancy Pelosi!
Soros has also been purportedly been doing a lot of funding of rioters all over our country. This is being done by nefarious organizations that he controls in an effort to destabilize our government and defeat Donald Trump, then bring us under control of the United Nations world government !
So, if you want to destroy the great country we live in, vote for Joe Biden!
And, a good reference is Glen Beck!!
And, an addendum: Kudos to joseph DuPont (Re: 8-4-20), but in my opinion he neglected to cite the aiders/abbetors, Gov. Tom Wolf and his assistant. And, I do feel that they would do more good by citing blueberries, cranberries, and elderberries — elderberry extract, for enhancing the immune system!
And, per Mr. Tate’s dissertation on masks, I have no problem with the concept, but I do think that it is overblown min an effort to control John Q. Public!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
