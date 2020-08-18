The wearing of masks
Most of our health care professionals indicate that if we want to help control the coronavirus until a vaccine arrives, we must wear masks, socially distance, wash hands and keep away from large gatherings. This virus is a health care crisis, but our elected leaders have made it political. Doctors on the task force – Birx, Fauci, Redfield, Adams and Hahn – all say we must wear masks or suffer the consequences this fall when the flu becomes a factor.
Most Democrats believe in the wearing of masks, but most Republicans do not. The democratic mayors in the major cities in Georgia began requiring the wearing of masks until the republican governor declared mask wearing was not required. Republican governors in most southern states have refused to require the wearing of masks.
President Trump gives lip service to the wearing of masks but seldom wears one and neither do his closest advisors. Vice-President Pence has finally given in after receiving a lot of flack for not wearing one when he visited the Mayo Clinic even though it was required.
We have a similar situation locally. Our governor has attempted to keep us healthy but is under a lot of legislative pressure. Some lawmakers have indicated he should be impeached and there is an attempt to get a constitutional amendment that would restrict his authority. Our county commissioners have opposed what the governor does, and our elected DA has even indicated he would not enforce any mask wearing requirement.
Tina Pickett had her annual Friends for Pickett event on Aug. 9. From the pictures, it appears there was little or no social distancing and little or no wearing of masks.
I find it remarkable that our major retailers have implemented their own mask wearing requirements due ineptness of our elected officials at all levels of government.
It is important to remember, the wearing of a mask helps to protect others.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Uncovering the truth
Nothing covered up that shall not be uncovered, and there is nothing hidden that shall not be discovered. The truth is always the truth and will always prevail.
Suppose you were told George Floyd was a career criminal and was in prison 17 years for various crimes. If you really want to know the truth go on YouTube and pull up Candace Owens speaking about George Floyd and the protesting and the rioting in an 18-minute video where she has all the facts.
Walt Steciw
Elmira/Corning
