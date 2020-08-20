The following is a letter from the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports & Media to Sayre School Board President Pete Quattrini that was recently released by the Change the Mascot – Sayre, PA group.
President Quattrini,
The National Coalition Against Racism in Sports & Media (NCARSM) members have been fighting racist, degrading and insulting sports team, colleges, universities, high schools and other racist institutions for over four decades. NCARSM asks that the Sayre Area School District School Board remove the name “Redskins” from everything associated with your school immediately.
Daniel Snyder, owner of the NFL’s Washington Redskins recently decided to change the same racist name attached to his football team. NCARSM has targeted this team for forty years, requesting the name and logo change, and for the NFL and the team to stop appropriating names and logos from the First Peoples of this North American Continent for purposes of their sports teams. We are asking the Sayre Areas School District Board of Education to remove the racist name from your school for all of the same reasons. The name Redskins is RACIST. The genesis of the name is associated with the rape and murder of Native American children, women and men. There is no place in our society for this name. There is no Honor in Racism!
The NCARSM is asking that you remove “Redskins” no later than September 1, 2020 or we will file complaints under applicable federal and state laws as well as notifying the appropriate State of Pennsylvania officials:
- Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects people from discrimination in programs or activities that receive federal funding
- Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act
- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf
- Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Executive Director JoAnn L. Edwards
- Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera
Contact me via email at dglass@blackbearcrossings.com or by telephone (651) 249-1743.
Respectfully,
David Glass / Zhawanuinini
President — NCARSM
Biden and Harris scary together
Joe Biden’s selection for VP, if not propped up by the sinister George Soros and his controlled press, would seem to be a disaster in the making.
Joe Biden said it all recently when he said your not BLACK if you don’t vote for him, he must of forgotten his racist remarks about blacks in his past and how then California prosecutor Kamala Harris seemed to enjoy incarcerating blacks for minor offenses! Just ask Tulsi Gabbard about her remarks about both of them.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Voter fraud?
When you read about mail-in ballots being fraudulent, you don’t know what to believe. My friend actually recently received an absentee ballot application for her mother, who has been deceased for seven years. It makes you wonder and stop to think. She had not received an absentee ballot application prior to this election. True story my friends.
Sharon Pepper
LeRoy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.