The USPS
There is little joy in the nation today regarding recent actions taken by the United States Postal Service (USPS). The two most blatant examples which were disclosed over the week-end were:
1. The removal of public collection boxes in parts of California, Montana, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania
2. The removal of high-speed mail-sorting machines which would eliminate 21.4 million items per hours’ worth of processing capability. The House Oversight Committee will hold an emergency meeting on August 24 to address these and other actions recently taken by the USPS under the guise of cost cutting and efficiency. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan have been invited to testify.
As for the items cited there are some simple questions that need to be answered.
They are:
1. Who ordered the removal of the public collection boxes and the high-speed mail-sorting machines?
2. Does documentation exist to justify the action taken?
3. The USPS has taken the position that the public collection boxes were to be relocated to other locations which would better serve the public, does a list exist identifying both?
4. Regarding the removal of the high-speed equipment, what is the value of the equipment and how was it disposed of, does it have any salvage value, again is there any documentation to explain the action taken? I’m sure that the committee will have other questions and I look forward to the hearing. One last and important question – should the hearing result in confirming that there was no justification for the actions taken by the USPS what remedies are available to the Congress? Or is it a case of so what, what are you going to do about it? Just driving another nail in the coffin of democracy.
David A. Fortune
Athens
Presidential election
So you have decided to vote for Biden and socialism! I hope you have also decided to go to the cemetery where perhaps your father, grandfather and great uncles are buried who fought in World War II to preserve our system of government that has guaranteed our right to freedom and current level of liberty. Sit there awhile and explain to them why you are dishonoring their sacrifices. I hope you will also research socialism and see how many countries that system has destroyed. Is your moral integrity really so low that you don’t mind the government taking from your neighbor to give you something free that you did not earn? Do you think that Bill Gates and the man who developed Space X are thriving because they took something away from you? No, they did not and you now have just as much right to thrive as they did. However, under socialism you will loose that ability to THRIVE as the government will decide what you can and cannot do. I would also warn you that if you own a firearm of any kind to go out and buy all the ammunition that you will ever need because if the Democrats take over you will have to register your name and address every time you buy ammunition. That will provide the leftist non pro Second Amendment rulers with a way to identify what firearms you own and where they are located when they figure out a way to confiscate them. Our founding fathers knew that when a bunch of legislators who decided what was right in their own hearts took over the government that would be the end of our great nation. You have to decide if you are going to be a part of the destruction of our great nation or a person who will vote to keep what our forefathers so wisely put in place and that has made us the greatest nation in the world. Our Constitution has stood the test of time and now is not the time to dump any part of it.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
