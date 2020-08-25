A nightmare
The nation is under siege from within, and if you don’t recognize it you weren’t paying attention in history class.
Trump is continuing to use tactics from Hitler’s playbook. As Joseph Goebbels said, tell a lie enough times and the people will believe it. Trump has gone from lies to floating ideas on how he can control the coming election. He feels emboldened to pursue these threats because he has the DOJ in his pocket and the elected officials in Congress have been unable to stifle his madness. Trump floats ideas to see what the reaction is, like Hitler did as he began to lay the ground work for the genocide programs in Germany.
Trump is using federal troops, which is another play from Hitler’s playbook – get the public used to seeing federal troops on the streets. He is a despot in waiting. He and his minion are dismantling the ability of the Post Office to properly process the mail. This then makes his prophecy of why mail balloting won’t work come true. Additionally, the reduction of the Post Office service has interfered with veterans getting their meds on time and will affect Social Security recipients getting checks on time. This is also going to impact people who pay their bills by mail. What is going to be the cost in late fees to everyday citizens? If you can’t see how he has divided the country, you are blind or don’t care about our democracy. He follows the path of past dictators. We are getting very close to the point of no return. Our despot is waiting and will become the despot in reality for America. The only thing we have now protecting our fragile democracy is the courts. With Barr at his side, Trump is trampling on our basic rights. One of these days the supporters of Trump will wake up and think it is a bad dream. It will be a nightmare.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
Negative impacts
Sen. Yaw in his newsletter of 08/24/20 provided a long list of the disadvantages of renewable energy resources. I suppose he would also be opposed to the manufacture of batteries, electronic devices, appliances, airplanes and pickup trucks for the same reason he is opposed to windmills, solar panels and electric cars.
He does not mention the negative impacts of fossil fuel production, transportation and usage – methane release, water usage and contamination due to the use of toxic chemicals in fracking, pipeline leaks and destruction of the environment, the costs of building natural gas burning energy plants, increased truck traffic, pollution and fuel use to supply drilling operations, etc. etc. Why does he not mention these? Obviously, he wants to portray the fossil fuel industry in a positive light. Clean coal – clean natural gas. Dirty wind and solar power. Fossil fuels are driving climate change and global warming. This will have severe repercussions for our environment and economy. Sen. Yaw, the chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, claims to take this issue seriously, but he clearly sees no threat – except to the fossil fuel industry.
I realize that Sen. Yaw represents a region that has profited financially from natural gas drilling and that many, if not most, of his constituents support fracking. However, if he is serious about protecting the environment, he will do more than merely stating that “the goal of addressing climate change is desirable.” “Even without climate change, fossil fuels are a finite resource, and if we want our lease on the planet to be renewed, our energy will have to be renewable.” —Christina Nunez, National Geographic.
John A. Welliver
Sayre
