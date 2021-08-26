Work for election integrity
A Russian hoax distracted us for three years and debunked by Senate Intelligence Committee (americandigest.com/fbi-exposed-and-trump-exonerated). The so called ‘insurrection’ of Jan. 6 that headlined big news networks for months is also debunked (visiontimes.com/2021/08/20/fbi-says-jan-6). FBI investigators confirm there was no organized attempt to enter the Capitol. Concerned citizens peacefully exercised their freedoms of assembly and of speech in Washington DC. Will people who have been critical of Commissioner McLinko for his choice to support and exercise these freedoms be able to acknowledge the FBI report? Might they apologize to Doug or anyone else who traveled to our country’s capital on Jan. 6? Now Commissioner McLinko has taken a stand to bring attention to the unconstitutional Act 77 and the havoc it created in Pennsylvania’s elections. His petition v. Commonwealth of PA, Department of State and acting PA Secretary of State Degraffenreid vice Boockvar who resigned as PA SOS in February 2021 after two years. Legislative incompetency enabled a power grab by Democrats and Rinos in Harrisburg resulting in Gov. Wolf’s abolition of election safeguards. Gene Yaw, Tina Pickett, and Clint Owlett have been disappointments in lacking support of overturning Act 77. They talk some talk but no action and seem to go along to get along or get ahead. Will Commissioner Miller, as leader of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, advocate for repeal of Act 77? Will he leverage his leadership position of the CCAP to fight for election integrity? I hope he will. Will he advocate for more government taxation and spending? I hope not. I was raised in, worked and lived in Bradford County for decades. I keep track of Bradford county news as I’ve friends and family there. Every county in every state needs every commissioner to work for election integrity NOW.
Susan Eicher
Dobson, North Carolina
Former Bradford County resident
Stop taking my earned Social Security benefits
My private industry equivalent gets a better retirement and not effected by WEP or GPO.
Also has a better health plans.
I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered private-sector employment, and who also earned an annuity from their non-Social Security covered government employment. The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $498 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress
Why should we be penalized for working hard for our country?
Additionally, spouses are feeling the burden of the Government Pension Offset (GPO), a similar penalty, which prevents them from collecting the Social Security benefits their spouses earned from private-sector jobs due to their public service. The GPO affects 716,662 beneficiaries, 47% of which are widows or widowers, and 83% of whom are women.
We rightfully earned these benefits in exchange for our dedication and hard work to the nation, and, as such, I am inviting other retirees affected by the WEP and GPO to join me in calling on Congress to repeal these unfair provisions. It’s past time to stop punishing us for our public service and allow for us to collect what we rightfully earned.
James Detrick
Williamsport
