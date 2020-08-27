McLinko viewpoint
I read with interest the article by Mclinko. Everything stated may be true; however, I saw no stats which showed how much of this funding was restored by President Trump. I assume you can get these figures from our commissioner and report the result. I also find it interesting that a Republican hallmark is federalism where states need to take care of themselves. Funding city police departments should be a city function not a federal function.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Good old times – brave new world
When ALDI first set up shop in Sayre some years ago, their store was closed on Sundays as a matter of course.
ALDI, originally from Germany, was steeped in the tradition of prevailing German law that required stores to be closed on Sundays.
I well remember the Sunday atmosphere during those long ago days. There was a palpable peace and quiet in the streets; people were dressed in their Sunday best and the weekday hustle and bustle subsided. Only bakeries were allowed to open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. so that people could get their cakes for their “coffee and cake” in the afternoon.
On weekdays people took mainly to their bicycles on the ubiquitous bike paths. Old and young pedaled; women had their shopping baskets sitting on the bike’s rear fender.
When I now move fast forward to a typical store in the here and now, I come to a point that causes me true anguish. Reusable shopping bags are seen no more.
The brave new world is a plastic disaster.
When I am at a store now I ask the person closest to me if I may buy them a reusable shopping bag. Some accept. My drop in the bucket is $1, one bag at a time.
The good old times in Bradford County were when we had a phone – fixed to the wall with a long cord attached – that was on a party line; when, not so long ago, one could find a public pay phone on Route 6 and when Amish horse and buggies were a more frequent sight.
I miss the old times and I dread our brave new world.
Monika Osborn
Columbia Cross Roads
