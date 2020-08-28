Editor’s note: We are again publishing a letter from Fred Hunt since the piece we published Thursday bearing his name wasn’t originally meant to be published as a letter. The Review regrets the error.
A rebuttal to Commissioner Mclinko
Commissioner McLinko wrote an editorial in Tuesday’s Daily which was simply false. The title of the article was “Joe Biden cut police funding once and he’s doing it again.” The Constitution clearly states the power of the purse rests with the Congress. The president enforces the laws and the legislature writes the laws. No president has the power of the purse ever. The only power might be the veto power and that did not happen. Mr. McLinko said that while Biden served as vice-president, the COPS program fell by “hundreds of millions of dollars.” This implies that Biden was to blame which was blatantly untrue.
During the last three years of the Bush presidency, the total budget authority for COPS was as follows: 2006- $472 million; 2007- $542 million; 2008- $587 million. The Democrats won the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2008. The total budget authority for COPS in the first two years of the Obama presidency was 2009 and 2010 and amounted to $1.551 billion and $792 million. The Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives in 2010 and the next year 2011 the amount of funding under this program dropped to $495 million and in 2012 it dropped again to $199 million. The Republicans continued to hold the power of the purse until the election of 2018. From 2013 until 2018 the spending for the COPS program ranged from $210 million to $276 million.
The facts are the facts. The COPS budget was reduced during this period and the reduction was a result of the Republicans holding the power of the purse in the House of Representatives not anything that either President Obama or Vice-President Biden did or could have done.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Desperation
In his Aug. 25 article, Commissioner Doug McLinko shows desperation in his attempted smear of Joe Biden.
McLinko says that federal funding for local police departments declined under the Obama-Biden administration, but he fails to clarify that it’s Congress that decides on funding levels, and for six of Obama’s eight years, Republicans controlled the House, with a Tea Party mandate to cut costs.
President Obama requested funding amounts for the COPS program, which benefits local police departments, but each year Congress gave the administration less. So, no, Joe Biden did not cause the decline in funding; Congress — in particular the Republican House — did.
McLinko as well doesn’t mention that the Trump administration has also been eager to cut the COPS hiring program. Its FY 2021 budget proposal requests $99 million, down from $238 million enacted in the 2020 budget.
Unlike McLinko, I won’t assert that these funding cuts show that Trump and the Republicans want to defund the police. There could be good reasons for the cuts: the program has proven ineffective, money is available through other programs, crime is down, etc ...
But Doug McLinko is not so rational: He says, “In recent weeks, Biden has proudly embraced an extreme agenda that would eliminate local police departments.” Ridiculous. No president would want to eliminate local police departments.
McLinko says that Joe Biden “has officially become the puppet of the far-left and is serving as the means to accomplish their agenda.” Nonsense. Republicans know they cannot convince voters that Joe Biden is a bad man, so they promote the asinine conspiracy theory that someone else will control him.
McLinko says, “Joe Biden and other radical left-wing politicians have defamed and vilified our law enforcement heroes as ‘the enemy.’” A lie. Joe Biden never said that or anything to defame and vilify law enforcement.
McLinko early on hitched his wagon to Trump, and now he sees his political career heading over a cliff. Expect more desperation to follow—from McLinko, and from other Trump Republicans.
Dale Adams
Washington, D.C.
Former Bradford County resident
